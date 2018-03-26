Referendum on Martine Ouellet's Bloc Quebecois leadership set for June 1-2

MONTREAL — Bloc Quebecois members will be able to vote on Martine Ouellet's leadership in early June.

Voting will take place by telephone or internet on June 1 and 2, with the results to be announced June 3.

The Bloc is hoping the vote will end a crisis within the party that accelerated late last month when seven of its 10 MPs resigned over Ouellet's leadership.

Members will also vote on whether the Bloc should focus on promoting Quebec independence on a daily basis.