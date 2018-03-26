Statue of Quebec-born Saint Brother Andre stolen from hometown near Montreal

MONT-ST-GREGOIRE, Que. — Quebec provincial police say they have no suspects in the theft of a statue of Saint Brother Andre from his birthplace outside Montreal.

Spokeswoman Joyce Kemp says the statue of the religious figure was reported missing on Sunday in Mont St-Gregoire, where he was born Alfred Bessette in 1845.

Kemp says it was likely stolen a few days earlier from the town, which is about 45 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Saint Brother Andre died at the age of 91 on Jan. 6, 1937.