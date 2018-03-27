A glance at the Ontario Liberals' pre-budget spending announcements

The Liberals are poised to present their latest budget Wednesday but have already announced several major funding promises. Here's a glance at what they are pledging ahead of a spring election:

- Expand their pharmacare program so that starting in August 2019, people aged 65 or older no longer have to pay a deductible or co-payment for more than 4,400 prescription drugs. The program is expected to cost $575 million a year when it is fully operational in 2020-21.

- Boost hospital funding by $822 million in 2018-2019, an increase of 4.6 per cent the Liberals say will help cut wait times and address capacity issues.

- Spend $2.4 billion to help redesign and rebuild SickKids hospital, the largest pediatric hospital in Canada. Work is expected to begin later this year and conclude in 2028.

- Pour $2.1 billion into the province's mental health system over the next four years, a plan Premier Kathleen Wynne says would bolster youth access to therapy and counselling.

- Improve supports for children with special needs with an additional $300 million in education funding.