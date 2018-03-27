Careless smoking blamed for fatal retirement home fire in central Ontario: police

BANCROFT, Ont. — Provincial police say a fire that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman at a retirement residence earlier this month in central Ontario was caused by careless smoking.

Police say officers responded to a call of a fatal fire at about 4 a.m. on March 15 at the R.J. Brooks Retirement Centre in Bancroft, Ont.

The fire prompted the evacuation of the facility and all residents were moved to a nearby church.

Bancroft OPP, Bancroft Fire Department, Ontario Fire Marshall's Office and the Office of the Chief Coroner took part in the investigation.