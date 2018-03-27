Group to continue protests outside office building after janitors fired

HALIFAX — Supporters of a group of black janitors who were fired from their cleaning jobs after they claimed they were victims of racial discrimination say they will continue to protest outside their former worksite in Halifax.

Members of a union supporting the cleaners say they plan to stage rallies at the historic Founders Square office building to draw attention to the issue.

Darius Mirshahi with the Service Employees International Union Local 2 says the gatherings are in support of janitorial cleaning workers who were told they would be laid off at the end of this week but were terminated last Friday after holding a rally and revealing plans to file an official complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

Mirshahi said the firings come after the group announced it would bring a complaint against the property manager, Armour Group. The union says the new cleaning contractor only rehired a white, non-supervisory janitor.

A company spokeswoman didn't want to comment on the latest development, but said in a statement that it terminated its contract with GDI Integrated Facility Services because of poor cleaning services.