Highlights of Quebec's 2018-19 budget

QUEBEC — Finance Minister Carlos Leitao tabled Quebec's 2018-19 budget on Tuesday. Here are some highlights:

— Projected surplus of $904 million on total revenue of $109.6 billion, including $23.7 billion in federal transfers. The surplus will go to a fund aimed at lowering the province's debt.

— Estimated gross debt of $204.5 billion as of March 31, 2018. That represents 49.6 per cent of gross domestic product, down from the peak of 54.3 per cent in 2014-15.

— Expected economic growth of 2.1 per cent in 2018 and 1.7 per cent in 2019.

— Increase of 4.6 per cent in health spending — an area in which the opposition parties will target the Liberals before and during this fall's election campaign.

— Investment of $500 million by 2022-23 to modernize the province's justice system, partly aimed at ensuring no proceedings are stayed because of unreasonable delays.

— An additional $65 million in tax credits by 2022-23 to support the digital transformation of print media companies.