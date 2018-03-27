In the news today, March 27

Six stories in the news for Tuesday, March 27

———

CANADA EXPELS RUSSIAN DIPLOMATS

Four Russian spies based in Canada have been ordered out of the country as part of a broader condemnation of the Kremlin's alleged involvement in the poisoning of a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain. British PM Theresa May says more than 100 Russian diplomats in 18 countries had been expelled. Russia's embassy in Ottawa accuses Canada of "obediently" following the U.S. and Britain amid "baseless" allegations.

———

BUDGET DAY IN QUEBEC

Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao is expected to table an election-themed budget today ahead of a provincial election in the fall. The government has said it intends to introduce measures to reduce the province's debt by $10 billion over five years by dipping into a special fund that was created in 2006. The province believes it will save $1 billion in interest payments.

———

MACAULAY: NO IMMEDIATE ANSWER TO GRAIN BACKLOGS

Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay says he has no immediate solution for getting grain moving again as farmers begin planning for spring seeding. Both CN and CP Rail have said they've been dealing with a larger-than-expected grain crop and extreme winter weather. Speaking in Calgary, MacAulay called it "an ongoing and unfortunate issue" and that Ottawa is working with Farm Credit Corp. to make sure farmers don't suffer financially because of the backlog.

———

REPORT EXPECTED TODAY INTO DEATH OF SASK. BOY

The father of a five-year-old autistic boy who died after falling into a pond on his first full day of school last fall is not happy with a coroner's report into his death. Kindergarten student Ahmedsadiq Hussein Elmmi was found in a pond near Ecole Dundonald School in Saskatoon on Sept. 11 after the morning break and died in hospital. The coroner's office has ruled the death accidental and no inquest will be held. Saskatchewan children's advocate is scheduled to table his report into Ahmedsadiq's death in the legislature this afternoon.

———

G7 SEEKS PLAN TO HANDLE FUTURE JOB NEEDS

A group of G7 ministers examining how governments help workers caught in the rapidly changing labour market will begin a two-day meeting today in Montreal. Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says a key goal will be to create a task force to research and craft recommendations on priority areas for G7 countries. She says there will also be talk about how to help older workers stay in the workforce longer, an issue several governments have looked at to manage public spending as populations age.

———

NO CHARGES FOR MEN REMOVED FROM PLANE IN WINNIPEG

The RCMP says five British men removed from a Thomas Cook Airlines flight that diverted to Winnipeg on the weekend have been released without charges. The men had been on a flight from Manchester to Las Vegas on Saturday when the plane landed in Winnipeg due to what the crew said was "disruptive behaviour." There was no immediate word if they'll face arrest once back in the UK.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Newfoundland and Labrador Finance Minister Tom Osborne will deliver the provincial budget.

— Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman will open supervised drug consumption site in Edmonton.

— OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas will holds a news conference to discuss a crisis in Ontario's correction system.