N.L. to release budget expected to include plan for carbon taxes, education

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador will bring down its latest budget today.

Dwight Ball's Liberal government will unveil a financial plan that's expected to include details on how the province intends to address carbon taxes and federal government regulations to reduce greenhouse gases.

The provincial government has so far said little about how carbon taxes will be implemented and who will have to pay, making it one of the last provinces to announce its carbon pricing plan.

The document may also indicate what the government will do about the temporary deficit reduction levy — an extra tax that was introduced in 2016 and imposed on all those who make more than $50,000 a year.

It's expected the budget will also outline plans to split Crown corporation Nalcor, and separate the lucrative oil and gas sector from the over-budget Muskrat Falls project.