Private companies poised to help coast guard's aging fleet with icebreaking

OTTAWA — The Canadian Coast Guard has been given new powers to call on industry for short-term help in clearing ice-choked seaways as work continues on a long-term plan to replace its aging icebreaker fleet.

The new powers will allow the coast guard to quickly enlist pre-approved companies for help with icebreaking services as needed without having to go through a formal bidding process.

Officials say the measure will only be used as a last resort when the coast guard doesn't have enough icebreakers to respond, such as during a major cold snap or when one of its vessels has a mechanical breakdown.

Yet there are fears the latter scenario will become increasingly common in the coming years as the coast guard's icebreaking fleet continues to get older — with no replacements on the horizon.

Coast Guard officials say they are working on a plan to replace the agency's entire fleet, including its contingent of icebreakers, but could not offer a timetable for when the work will be complete.