Alberta man arrested, charged with child pornography in southern Ontario
A
A
Share via Email
An Alberta man is facing charges after a child pornography investigation in southern Ontario.
Niagara regional police say they arrested the 21-year-old man on Tuesday.
Police did not provide the man's hometown or the location where he was arrested.
They say the man is charged with one count each of importing child pornography and possession of child pornography.
He was due to appear in a St. Catharines, Ont., courtroom for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Province announces new rules for smoking dope, fines could reach $2,000
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
Woman fights back after being grabbed by man on Halifax university campus
-
‘Covert’ tactics may be coming in Barry and Honey Sherman murder probe: Police