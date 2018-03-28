Alleged errors: Newfoundland man convicted in fatal bar shooting appeals

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland man found guilty in the fatal shooting of a Good Samaritan who tried to intervene in a bar robbery has filed an appeal of his murder conviction.

A jury found 29-year-old Brandon Phillips guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of former firefighter Larry Wellman.

Provincial Supreme Court Justice Valerie Marshall ruled in February that Phillips must serve at least 12 years of an automatic life sentence before he's eligible for parole.

His application to appeal says the verdict is unreasonable and cannot be supported on the evidence.

It argues the judge erred in law on eight counts, including improper instructions to the jury on circumstantial evidence.