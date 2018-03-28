Why this Alberta hockey mom is proud of her viral breastfeeding photo

Between periods in her hockey game, an Alberta mom went to the locker room to rehydrate — and to breastfeed her eight-week-old baby.

A photo of Serah Small breastfeeding half clothed in her hockey gear is attracting hundreds of online comments and is being shared widely by social media users, who are praising the hockey mom.

The photo was shared on Milky Way Lactation Services’ Facebook page, and, as of Wednesday morning, the photo as it appeared there had been shared more than 400 times.

“This is what self-care and breastfeeding looks like,” says the photo caption.

Milky Way Lactation Services said Small allowed it to share the photo to show that moms can breastfeed where and when they choose.

“You don’t have to pick one or the other. Babies can breastfeed anytime, anywhere. So do the things you love to do, and keep your baby close. You’ll both be happier in the end,” said the photo caption.

Most commenters on the original Facebook post appeared to agree.

“This shouldn’t even be something that we should have to applaud or be something that is out of the ordinary; it should be the norm and perfectly okay!” wrote Allen Harrison in a comment. “Awesome mom.”

“As a former NCAA hockey goalie and new breastfeeding mom to a 3 week old girl, this is the most beautiful picture I have ever seen!!!,” Danielle Lewis wrote on Facebook.

Not everyone agreed. Some commenters criticized Small for breastfeeding in public and for sharing her story online.

“If you’re going to promote something positive, at least have some decency and don’t take photos in a woman’s locker room and post it publicly!” wrote Dave Grima. (Milky Way Lactation Services noted in a follow-up comment that everyone seen in the photo gave her permission to post the photo online).

Other commenters pointed out that Small took the photo in a hockey changeroom, a place with no privacy to speak of. Why should she be fully clothed?

“You don’t hide in a corner to change into your gear. Why would you do it for feeding your baby?” wondered Amber Wannamaker.

In another breastfeeding photo on Small’s Facebook profile, she says she was hesitant to post the photo of herself and her baby Ellie, because society has sexualized breasts.

Small said she shared the photo with a lactation consultant who helped her become more comfortable with breastfeeding and that it “should not be something to be ashamed of but proud of.”

Small said she’s previously had a hard time breastfeeding her daughter, because she felt the need to cover up, but now she’s decided not to cover up any longer.

“Although, at times, I feel the burn of judgmental eyes I feel more empowered than anything to be able to meet my babies needs the way my body intended.”

Small said she has played hockey her entire life, but she noticed how her body has changed after giving birth. “My body wasn’t doing the things my brain thought it could. But I have never been more proud of myself and my body.”

She said she would forget her breast pump when she went to games, which created challenges. “I felt my milk come in and leak as I played, and, between periods, I would strip down to feed my eight-week old babe.”

Small encouraged people to continue sharing her photo to help normalize breastfeeding.

“Being a mom is absolutely amazing and I’m so happy I got to do something I absolutely love while still meeting my baby’s needs,” she wrote. “Our bodies are amazing and this weekend was the first time I truly appreciated mine.”