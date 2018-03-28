Motorcycle driver killed in collision north of Guelph, Ont., OPP say
GUELPH, Ont. — Provincial police say a motorcycle driver is dead after a crash with a car north of Guelph, Ont.
OPP say the crash happened at about 4 p.m. Wednesday (on Wellington Road 7 at Second Line) in the Township of Centre Wellington.
They say the male driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
Police say the driver of the four-door sedan was not injured.
Officials say they will not identify of the motorcycle driver until next of kin are notified.
