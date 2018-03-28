NDP MPs voice support for Singh, play down tensions between leader and caucus

OTTAWA — Federal NDP MPs are presenting a united front in support of their embattled leader after Jagmeet Singh reversed his decision to punish a veteran parliamentarian for voting in favour of a Conservative motion.

Among them is Ontario MP and former leadership rival Charlie Angus, who publicly chastised Singh for removing Hamilton MP David Christopherson as vice-chair of a powerful House of Commons committee.

Christopherson was removed after supporting a Conservative motion that condemned the Liberal government's new policy forcing groups that apply for funding under the Canada Summer Jobs program to affirm their respect for a woman's right to an abortion.

Angus tells The Canadian Press that Singh made the right decision in reinstating Christopherson, adding that he believes the party will emerge from the controversy stronger than before.

Angus and others are also playing down any rift between NDP caucus members and Singh, with Angus saying every party leader goes through what he described as "rough-and-tumble patches."