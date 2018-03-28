Ottawa man, 86, drives car through Shoppers Drug Mart window: police
A
A
Share via Email
Ottawa police say they are investigating after an 86-year-old man drove his car through the front window of a Shoppers Drug Mart.
Officers say the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
They say no one else was injured in the incident.
Police say the car has been removed from the store.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the car to end up in the drug store.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
Murder charges laid after Kansas boy, 10, decapitated on 17-storey waterslide
-
Driver goes 76 km/h over posted speed limit while on wrong side of Nova Scotia highway: police
-
Halifax police say Corvette stolen from underground parking garage