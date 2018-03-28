Overland flooding worries southern Alberta town, Taber declares local emergency

TABER, Alta. — A town in southern Alberta has declared a local state of emergency due to rising flood waters from melting snow.

Taber council says overland flooding is threatening the community's water treatment plant.

The town says there has been no damage yet and crews are clearing ditches near the plant to help drain the flood water away.

Town officials are also asking people to check their property to ensure that water can reach the drains.

Taber, which has a population of about 8,400 people, is about 260 kilometres southeast of Calgary.