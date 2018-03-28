Police seek two men after armed home invasion in Hamilton
Hamilton police say they are searching for two men after an armed home invasion and assault early this morning.
Officers say the men broke into a home around 4 a.m. and demanded that the residents turn over "property."
They say one of the men had a gun.
Police allege the men fled the home after assaulting one of the residents, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
They say both men were wearing hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.
