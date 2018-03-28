Vancouver police say boy allegedly abducted by mother found in Arizona

Vancouver police say a nine-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his mother has been found safe near Phoenix, Ariz.

Police say Shawana Chaudhary shares custody of her son with his father and the pair have a court-ordered parenting schedule.

The boy's father went to pick him up from school on March 9, as scheduled, but he wasn't there and police were contacted.

Police say Chaudhary, the boy and his younger sister were found safe on Tuesday with assistance from investigators at the United States Department of Homeland Security.