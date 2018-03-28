Violation of trust: Crown wants prison time for Newfoundland cabbie sex assaults
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Crown prosecutor says a Newfoundland cab driver convicted of two sex assaults on female passengers should serve two to three years in prison.
Dana Sullivan says Lulzim Jakupaj violated a position of trust and should also be registered as a sex offender for life.
Jakupaj was convicted in January for separate incidents in March 2016 involving two young women who had been drinking in St. John's when they got in his cab.
He was convicted of forcibly kissing both women, and groping the second victim as he put his arm across her throat.
Defence lawyer Amanda Summers says her client should serve six to 20 months.
Justice Rosalie McGrath of provincial Supreme Court reserved her decision until April 25.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
Murder charges laid after Kansas boy, 10, decapitated on 17-storey waterslide
-
Driver goes 76 km/h over posted speed limit while on wrong side of Nova Scotia highway: police
-
Halifax police say Corvette stolen from underground parking garage