In the news today, March 29

Five stories in the news for Thursday, March 29

———

ONTARIO BUDGET: NEW SPENDING & DEFICITS

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will speak to a business audience in Toronto today to sell her new provincial budget. The spending package rolled out Wednesday pumps billions into health care, child care, and support for seniors while sending the province back into deficit, with the books expected to stay in the red for six years.

———

PM TRUDEAU SPEAKS AT SWANKY FUNDRAISER

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted his government's tough stance on the wealthy Wednesday night at a high-priced fundraiser in Montreal. Tickets cost $1,500 per person over 35 years old and $750 for anyone younger. Trudeau said he recognized the audience represented people "who have really succeeded" while acknowledging that raise taxes on the wealthy "can be frustrating."

———

BARRICK GOLD FOUNDER PETER MUNK DIES AT 90

Peter Munk, whose founding of Barrick Gold Corp. was just one of his numerous accomplishments, has died at the age of 90. He was born in Hungary and fled the Nazis in 1944 with his family before settling in Toronto in 1948 at age 20. He then launched a number of business ventures before founding Barrick in 1983 and building it into a huge gold mining company. And, along the way, Munk also became one of Canada's best-known philanthropists.

———

HEALTH MINISTER TOUTS POT AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says millions of young people have been reached through various campaigns to inform them about the health and safety risks of using cannabis. But the lack of a visible, national campaign is among the top concerns of senators who are studying the bill to legalize recreational pot. Petitpas Taylor says the campaigns are not aimed at people in the senators' age group and appear primarily on social media platforms and web banners.

———

POKEMON GO CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT ABANDONED

An Alberta-based class-action lawsuit against the creators of Pokemon Go has been dropped after the company took steps to deal with what the plaintiff said was an invasion of privacy. Pokemon Go sends players into the real world to seek out digital monsters known as Pokemon, which appear on screens when users hold up smartphones. The plaintiff complained that players were inundating her home because it was the site of a Pokegym.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in Asia to discuss the federal budget and business opportunities.

— Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is in South Korea to discuss commercial and security ties.

— N.L. Premier Dwight Ball will make a funding announcement to support mental health and addiction programs.

— Statistics Canada releases include GDP by industry for January and industrial product and raw materials data for February.

— NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will visits a steel fabrication plant in Burnaby, B.C.