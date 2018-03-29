Man arrested after barricading himself in Orillia home, claiming to have a gun

ORILLIA, Ont. — Police in central Ontario say they have arrested a man who barricaded himself in a home, claiming to have a gun.

OPP say they were called to a residential street in Orillia to arrest a man Wednesday night.

Officers say the man refused to co-operate and told them he had a gun.

Police say they called in a tactics and response team, an emergency response team and other specialized units to handle the situation.