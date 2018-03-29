Motorcyclist dead after collision with car in southwestern Ontario
CENTRE WELLINGTON, Ont. — Police say a man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car in southwestern Ontario.
OPP say 42-year-old Darren Suszczynski of Fergus was taken to hospital after the collision in the Township of Centre Wellington, late Wednesday afternoon.
Officers say Suszczynski was pronounced dead at the hospital.
They say the driver of the car was not injured.
Police say they continue to investigate the collision, but that all roads near the scene have re-opened.
