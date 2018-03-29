Mountie wounded in shooting west of Edmonton, suspect also shot: RCMP

EVANSBURG, Alta. — Alberta RCMP say a Mountie and a suspect have been shot near a small community about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Cpl. Laurel Scott says the RCMP officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Scott declined to release any details of what happened or any information about the suspect, including his condition.

Alberta's police watchdog has been called out to investigate the shooting that happened Thursday evening near Evansburg.