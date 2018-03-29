Trump tells another tall tale, this one on the Keystone XL pipeline

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump just regaled another audience with a tall tale involving Canada.

This one's about the Keystone XL pipeline.

The president claimed to an audience in Ohio that he never heard any gratitude from TransCanada Corp., the company behind the controversial project, after he signed an executive order approving it.

Trump joked that he'd remember that slight.

But he appears not to remember that TransCanada CEO Russ Girling was standing next to him in the Oval Office and beaming as the president signed the order.