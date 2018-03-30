OPP seeking two male suspects, black Mercedes after daylight bank robbery

EMBRO, Ont. — Provincial police are looking for two suspects and a black Mercedes after a daylight bank robbery in southwestern Ontario.

OPP say two men entered an RBC branch in Embro Thursday afternoon and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say both suspects brandished handguns during the robbery, but the two employees and two customers who were in the bank at the time were not hurt.

About 30 minutes before the robbery, police say witnesses saw two men exit a black Mercedes that had been parked at a nearby intersection.

They say the men matched the descriptions of the robbery suspects.

One of the suspects is described as being of average height and slim build, and was wearing a red Adidas jacket, a white hoody, black pants, orange gloves and a black balaclava.

The other is of average height, medium build, wearing a black and grey striped sweater, an orange shirt, patterned grey pants, blue latex gloves and a balaclava.