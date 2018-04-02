Alberta Mountie injured during deadly gunfight has been released from hospital

EVANSBURG, Alta. — An Alberta Mountie who was wounded in a gunfight that ended with a fleeing suspect dead has been released from hospital.

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott says Sgt. Brian Topham was released Saturday afternoon after police said the Evansburg detachment commander was injured by a gunshot near the town on Thursday.

R-C-M-P have said an officer in Evansburg spotted a man who police believed was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, and a chase began after he failed to stop his vehicle.

Other police joined the chase and the suspect was killed in the confrontation that followed.

Neither RCMP nor Alberta's police watchdog have identified the suspect.

But the sister of a Calgary woman who was killed last month says investigators have told her they believe it was 21-year-old Adam Bettahar, who was wanted for first-degree murder in the case.