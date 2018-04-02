Quebec anti-poverty group upset about plan that could penalize new welfare seekers

MONTREAL — A Quebec anti-poverty group is worried about a provincial program that imposes financial penalties on welfare seekers who fail to take part.

As of April 1, first-time seekers lose $224 of their $650 monthly sum if they do not intensively search for work, undergo job training and develop social skills.

Serge Petitclerc, a spokesman for a coalition of 30 Quebec organizations, says helping people find work is a good idea but they should not be forced to participate and be threatened with penalties.

He says current welfare payments don't allow people to live comfortably and that cutting payments will just make the situation worse.

Petitclerc says he's concerned about people who won't be able to participate because they may be illiterate or have comprehension or mental health issues.