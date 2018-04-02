Saskatoon-born makeup artist Geralyn Wraith dies

TORONTO — Acclaimed Canadian makeup artist Geralyn Wraith, who was an integral part of homegrown shows including "The Kids in the Hall" and "Kim's Convenience," has died.

"Kim's Convenience" star Jean Yoon tells The Canadian Press that Wraith died Friday in hospital in Toronto after an illness.

Wraith was born in Saskatoon and had dozens of credits to her name, many of them at the CBC.

Her friends and colleagues took to Twitter to express their condolences.

"The Kids in the Hall" star Scott Thompson wrote that Wraith was a "makeup genius" who co-created all of their characters.

Actress-producer Jennifer Podemski posted that the two were good friends who worked together for 20 years.

And CBC News Network reporter Jeannie Lee tweeted that "Wraith's artistry made everyone look stunning."