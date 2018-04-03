81-year-old man dies after being struck while walking on P.E.I. road

BORDEN-CARLETON, P.E.I. — Police in P.E.I. say an 81-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle as he walked on an Island road.

They say the elderly pedestrian was on Route 1 in Borden-Carleton at 9:40 p.m. Monday when he was hit.

Police received a 911 call, but say the man from Mount Tryon died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

A police collision analyst, the provincial coroner, the local fire department and paramedics responded to the accident.