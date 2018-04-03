News / Canada

81-year-old man dies after being struck while walking on P.E.I. road

BORDEN-CARLETON, P.E.I. — Police in P.E.I. say an 81-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle as he walked on an Island road.

They say the elderly pedestrian was on Route 1 in Borden-Carleton at 9:40 p.m. Monday when he was hit.

Police received a 911 call, but say the man from Mount Tryon died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

A police collision analyst, the provincial coroner, the local fire department and paramedics responded to the accident.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but no other details were released.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular