81-year-old man dies after being struck while walking on P.E.I. road
BORDEN-CARLETON, P.E.I. — Police in P.E.I. say an 81-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle as he walked on an Island road.
They say the elderly pedestrian was on Route 1 in Borden-Carleton at 9:40 p.m. Monday when he was hit.
Police received a 911 call, but say the man from Mount Tryon died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
A police collision analyst, the provincial coroner, the local fire department and paramedics responded to the accident.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, but no other details were released.