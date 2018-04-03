Ex-Quebec deputy premier Normandeau wants separate trial on fraud-related charges

QUEBEC — Former Quebec deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau is seeking a separate trial on her fraud-related charges.

Her lawyer's comment in a telephone interview Tuesday came after he found out Normandeau's five co-accused were asking that Quebec court Judge Andre Perreault recuse himself from proceedings.

Maxime Roy said his client has been waiting for two years to get the chance to give her side of the story.

Normandeau and the others were arrested in March 2016 by Quebec's anti-corruption unit following an investigation authorities said involved political financing and gifts allegedly being exchanged for public contracts.

The charges include fraud and breach of trust.

Their trial is scheduled to begin next week.

Normandeau, 49, was an influential minister who served as a Liberal member of the legislature from 1998 to 2011 and held key cabinet positions including municipal affairs, natural resources and Canadian intergovernmental affairs.