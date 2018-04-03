Man and woman in 50s dead after Ottawa collision

Ottawa police are investigating a fatal collision late Monday night that left two people dead.

Paramedics say one vehicle T-boned another at an intersection (Merivale and Viewmount) at about 11:40 p.m.

Two people in one of the vehicles, a man and a woman in their 50s, were taken to hospital in cardiac arrest.

Both were later pronounced dead.

A third people in the second vehicle refused treatment on scene.