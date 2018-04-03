Waterloo Regional police bust identity lab

KITCHENER, Ont. — A 37-year-old man is facing multiple charges after southern Ontario police discovered what they describe as an identity lab inside a home in Kitchener, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police say they found the lab during the search of the home over the weekend.

They say they uncovered a debit machine, hard drives, blank credit cards, break-in instruments and financial and identity documents during the search.

Police allege the documents were stolen from local homes, mailboxes and vehicles before being altered.

Alex Leger of Kitchener, Ont., is facing nine charges including identity theft and identity fraud.