Federal government pledges $100M for energy-efficient housing in Ontario

The federal government is pledging $100 million to help Ontarians have more energy-efficient homes.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna made the announcement alongside Premier Kathleen Wynne and Ontario Environment Minister Chris Ballard on a damp and windy Wednesday morning inside an East York home undergoing extensive renovations.

The funds can be used for retrofits such as improvements to insulation, more energy-efficient windows and high-efficiency heating and ventilation systems.

“Investing in energy efficiency pays for itself by saving money, reducing carbon pollution and making our homes and businesses more comfortable and affordable,” McKenna said.

Wynne said the money will “boost the Green Ontario Fund and help homeowners pay for energy efficient technologies that will help us meet our global obligation to reduce emissions and combat climate change.”

Ontarians are already able to apply for up to $7,200 on environmentally-friendly home improvements.

Wynne also noted Ontario’s cap-and-trade system has brought in $2.4 billion that has been spent on green projects.

McKenna said 80 per cent of Canadians live in a province that have already put a price on carbon — something Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford has said he does not support even though the federal government will soon require it of all provinces.

“Pollution isn’t free,” McKenna told reporters, adding that Ottawa would determine how carbon tax revenues would be spent in Ontario if a PC government scrapped the province’s cap and trade system.