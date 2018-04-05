"Cassie," African serval cat, on the loose in southern Ont. community

TINY TOWNSHIP, Ont. — For the second time in less than a year, residents of an Ontario township are being warned about an exotic cat on the loose in their community.

Provincial police say an African serval cat has been spotted in Tiny Township, a sprawling but sparsely populated area on the shores of Georgian Bay.

In a statement Thursday, police warn anyone who encounters "Cassie" to use caution and not approach her.

The African Wildlife Foundation says servals can grow up to 56 centimetres tall at the shoulder and weigh up to 18 kilograms.

They can jump up to three metres in the air.

Police said Cassie is destined for an animal sanctuary if she's found.