Man dies in crash between SUV and school bus in northern Ontario, police say
SPRAGGE, Ont. — Police say they are investigating a fatal crash between a school bus and an SUV in northern Ontario.
Provincial police say the crash happened at about 8 a.m. Thursday on Highway 17 near the village of Spragge, about 30 kilometres south of Elliot Lake.
They say the driver of the SUV, who they identified as 62-year-old Marc Robitaille of Spragge, was pronounced dead in hospital.
Officials say seven high school students on the bus were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The highway was closed for more than an hour, but police say one lane has been reopened.
