Trudeau expresses optimism about NAFTA as Freeland heads to Washington

QUEBEC — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expressing optimism that the NAFTA discussions with Mexico and the United States are moving forward in a significant way.

Speaking in Quebec City today, Trudeau said he is hoping there will be good news to report because of what he called a current productive spell between Canada and the two countries.

Trudeau says he is happy with the work being done by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Freeland will be in Washington today to meet U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer as part of the ongoing efforts to complete the NAFTA renegotiation.

Mexico's chief negotiator, Kenneth Smith Ramos, wrote on Twitter this week the NAFTA talks were entering a phase of "intensive'' ministerial engagement.