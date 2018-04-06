Harrowing few minutes for woman caught in Alberta national park snow

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — A woman is in stable condition recovering from hypothermia after she was caught in what is believed to have been an avalanche in Banff National Park.

RCMP say they received an emergency call around 5:00 p.m. Thursday after a device equipped with global positioning system technology issued an SOS transmission.

A search and rescue helicopter crew was dispatched to survey an area called Sentinel Pass, south of Lake Louise, and located three people.

A woman who had been buried for about 15 minutes was conscious and breathing.

The other two people were not hurt.