National employment numbers for March from Statistics Canada, at a glance
OTTAWA — A quick look at March employment (revised numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.8 per cent (5.8)
Employment rate: 61.7 per cent (61.7)
Labour force participation rate: 65.5 per cent (65.5)
Number unemployed: 1,142,100 (1,144,300)
Number working: 18,604,800 (18,572,500)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.9 per cent (11.1)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.1 per cent (5.1)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.8 per cent (4.8)