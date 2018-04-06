Strike begins at Caesars Windsor after workers reject tentative agreement

WINDSOR, Ont. — Workers at the Caesars Windsor hotel-casino are on strike after rejecting a tentative contract agreement.

Unifor Local 444 says 59 per cent of the workers voted against a deal that was reached just minutes before a strike deadline late Tuesday.

The casino says a shutdown began at 11 p.m. and the facility will be closed to the public until a new agreement is reached and ratified.

The 2,300 workers, who include dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors, had voted more than 98 per cent last month in favour of a strike to support their demands.

Kevin Laforet, a regional president with Caesars Entertainment, says the ratification result is disappointing and calls the tentative deal "fair and sustainable."

"We will be meeting with Unifor to discuss the next steps," he said in a statement.