One teen dead, one facing charges after truck crash in southern Manitoba
A
A
Share via Email
A 15-year-old boy is dead and an 18-year-old is facing multiple charges following a car crash in southern Manitoba.
Manitou RCMP say both teens were in a pickup truck that flipped over in a field in the municipality of Lorne shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
The 15-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene.
The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
Police have charged 18-year-old Kyle Nolan Devos with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and several other driving charges.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'The tears keep coming' — Humboldt Broncos captain, coach among 15 dead after horror bus crash
-
Significant snow possible as strengthening storm sets sights on Nova Scotia
-
'We’d trade it all to have our kids back': Grief grips Humboldt after fatal bus crash
-
Alberta player killed in bus crash remembered as tough defenseman with an artistic eye