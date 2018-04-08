Woman, 76, dead after car collides with tree in Clarington, Ont.
CLARINGTON, Ont. — Police say a 76-year-old woman from Kawartha Lakes, Ont., died after her car collided with a tree on Saturday afternoon.
Durham Regional Police say witnesses saw a sedan drift off the roadway in Clarington, Ont., at about 4 p.m.
They say the car continued for a short distance in the ditch and then crashed into the tree.
They say the driver died at the scene of the collision.
Police say they're still investigating the cause of the crash and they're asking anyone else who may have seen the incident to come forward.
