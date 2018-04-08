Woman, 76, dead after car collides with tree in Clarington, Ont.

CLARINGTON, Ont. — Police say a 76-year-old woman from Kawartha Lakes, Ont., died after her car collided with a tree on Saturday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say witnesses saw a sedan drift off the roadway in Clarington, Ont., at about 4 p.m.

They say the car continued for a short distance in the ditch and then crashed into the tree.

They say the driver died at the scene of the collision.