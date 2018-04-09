In the news today, April 9

Six stories in the news for Monday, April 9

BRONCOS PASTOR RECALLS THE 'VALLEY OF DARKNESS'

Thousands gathered last night to remember the 15 people who died when the Humboldt Broncos' bus crashed on Friday. And they heard a heart-rending recollection from the team chaplain who happened upon the terrible scene and heard sounds of the dying. Pastor Sean Brandow told a vigil in the Saskatchewan junior hockey team's home arena "We walked up on a scene I never want to see again, to sounds I never want to hear again." Brandow encouraged the grieving crowd to lean on their faith as they struggle to deal with the tragedy.

B.C. BLAMED AS TRANS MOUNTAIN PUT ON HOLD

The future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion was cast in doubt Sunday as Kinder Morgan Canada suspended all non-essential activities and related spending on the project in the face of mounting opposition from British Columbia. With the company citing its decision largely on the B.C. government's legal challenges to the pipeline and the need to protect its shareholders, the federal and Alberta governments pushed Premier John Horgan to abandon his promise to do whatever his government can to stop the project.

INQUIRY TO BEGIN INTO DEATH OF TWINS ON BOBSLED TRACK

A fatality inquiry is convening today to begin reviewing how twin brothers died after sliding down an Olympic luge-bobsled track in Calgary more than two years ago. Jordan and Evan Caldwell, who were 17, were part of a group that snuck onto the grounds of the WinSport facility with plastic sleds and headed down the icy track that was built for the 1988 Olympics. They hit a gate at high speed and died almost instantly, while six other young men were injured.

B.C. TAKES NEW APPROACH TO TESTING OLDER DRIVERS

Last month, the B.C. government introduced its Enhanced Road Assessment program — the second stage of its fitness testing program for driver's licences. It replaced the former DriveABLE program, which drew criticism from seniors for its reliance on computer tests and road tests in unfamiliar vehicles. B.C.'s seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie says the new program is less daunting for seniors, but she's still concerned about targeting drivers just because they're 80 years old.

CANADIAN FIRMS FILE U.K. GENDER PAY REPORTS

Some of Canada's biggest banks, engineering firms, retailers and other companies pay their female British employees substantially less than their male counterparts. That's according gender pay disclosures filed in the United Kingdom. The Royal Bank, Scotiabank and Toronto-Dominion said the mean hourly rate for their U.K.-based female workers was 35 to 44 per cent lower than the men’s rate. And women's bonuses were 64 to 72 per cent lower than what the men received.

MOVIEPASS COMPETITOR SINEMIA QUIETLY LAUNCHES IN CANADA

The all-you-can-watch company MoviePass that's been dubbed by some as a "Netflix for theatres" hasn't revealed plans to come to Canada — but its competitor has quietly launched here. Sinemia, founded by Turkish entrepreneur Rifat Oguz, provides a service that it says is more sustainable and less too good to be true. Oguz says the response in Canada so far has been "really encouraging" given the company launched with "almost no marketing."

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Preliminary hearing in Bridgewater the case of Nova Scotia police chief John Collyer, facing sex charges involving a 17-year-old girl.

— Trial in Halifax for Nicholas Butcher, charged with the second-degree murder of Montreal-born yoga instructor Kristin Johnston.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard to make an announcement in Montreal.

— Joshua Boyle to appear in Ottawa court, via video link, on 15 charges, including sexual assault and forcible confinement.

— The Bank of Canada releases the Business Outlook Survey and the Senior Loan Officer Survey.

— Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan in Calgary to make an announcement about a new national defence program.

— UBC President Santa Ono will deliver an apology for the university's involvement in the residential school system.

— Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, and others, in B.C. Supreme Court to face civil contempt charges for Trans Mountain pipeline protests.