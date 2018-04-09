Man charged in World Affinity Telecom bankruptcy for failing to aid resolution

OTTAWA — A man has been charged in connection with the bankruptcy of World Affinity Telecom Inc. for failing to aid in the orderly resolution of the defunct company's affairs.

Anthony Melhem, an officer of the bankrupt company, was designated under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act to help in the resolution of the company.

The Integrated Bankruptcy Enforcement Unit, including the RCMP and the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy, allege he failed to do so.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Melhem, 40, faces five counts of failure to comply with duties contrary to the Bankruptcy Act.