Cyclist in critical condition after driver strikes him

A 59-year-old male cyclist is in critical condition after a female motorist struck him on Kingsway Avenue.

Police said in a release the female motorist was driving eastbound on Kingsway and attempting to turn onto Tower Road when she struck the cyclist.

They also said the cyclist was on the sidewalk.

Police said they discovered the man at the scene in physical distress.

They said paramedics treated the cyclist and took him to hospital, where he is now in critical condition.