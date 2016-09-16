Cyclist in critical condition after driver strikes him
The 59-year-old man was riding on the sidewalk along Kingsway Ave.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 59-year-old male cyclist is in critical condition after a female motorist struck him on Kingsway Avenue.
Police said in a release the female motorist was driving eastbound on Kingsway and attempting to turn onto Tower Road when she struck the cyclist.
They also said the cyclist was on the sidewalk.
Police said they discovered the man at the scene in physical distress.
They said paramedics treated the cyclist and took him to hospital, where he is now in critical condition.
Police said they are investigating the collision.
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass
Racism in Edmonton is a white-person problem. How's that for awkward?