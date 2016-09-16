Giving transgender people their rightful voice

Stephanie Shostak has spent the last year working to undo the male speech patterns she learned over a lifetime.



"I’ve always known that men and women express themselves differently," Shostak said. “It’s not just pitch, because anybody can raise the pitch of their voice."



Shostak is transgender — and last October, she started working with speech language pathologist Teresa Hardy on a crucial, yet often little-discussed part of her transition: Matching her voice to her female identity.



“You have to have the proper intonation, and it's not even just about the voice that’s coming out of your mouth, it’s about the gestures that you use when you’re speaking.”



Hardy is also a PhD student in rehabilitation medicine at the University of Alberta, and has started a new study examining the different ways speech is perceived as either ‘male’ or ‘female.’



Pitch may be determined by anatomy, Hardy said, but there are a range of subtle cues embedded in language that we pick up on and use to make assumptions about gender.



The study will tease out the differences in vocabulary, expression and tone.



Hardy said a common theme with her clients is they want the way they express themselves to match the way they feel. "That’s my job — to help them get to that place,” she said.



Transgender people still face barriers when it comes to employment, education and even health care, Hardy said.



She added her work helps clients live the life they want, but also ensures they're not outed when they don't want to be.



Hardy is now recruiting transgender women to participate. Participants will be recorded as they retell a story, but motion-capture technology will be used to record them as moving stick figures, so their faces won’t be shown.



Other participants will later be asked to answer questions about the recordings.



Shostak, who's part of the study, points out Hardy is the only publicly-funded speech language pathologist working with the transgender community in Edmonton. People wait up to a year to see her.



“In a way it's astonishing because we need more health care professionals working in this field,” Shostak said, citing the growing number of people coming out as transgender.



She added that speaking in a way reflective of one's true self avoids the embarrassment of people mistaking gender.



“Wouldn’t anyone want their voice to match their identity?”