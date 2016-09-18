Edmonton Arts Quarters building could be approved Monday

City councillors will decide Monday if they’re willing to bend on a historic piece of Edmonton to create a future home for dozens of artists.

At a public hearing, councillors will be asked to rezone land in the Quarters to allow for the proposed Artists Quarters building.

The building is a joint initiative between Arts Habitat Edmonton and the Artist Urban Village and would create dozens of live-work spaces for artists in an 18-storey building.

Currently, the site, at 96 Street and 102A Avenue, houses the Koermann Block, a historic two-storey brick building that was built in 1912. The new building would incorporate two sides of the building’s historic façade, while building the new tower.

Linda Huffman, executive director of Arts Habitat Edmonton said they always wanted to find a way to incorporate the historic building.

“We have spent a number of years as we have been putting together the design looking at how best to treat the Koermann Block,” she said. “We wanted to incorporate what we could of the building.”

Huffman said there is already a lot of interest in the building itself with artists hoping to move in as soon as it can be built.

“We have a core group of people who have expressed interest and have been working with us on the design,” said Huffman.

She said city council approval will help them seek funding from federal and provincial governments to help actually make the building a reality.