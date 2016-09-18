Organizers thrilled with first Edmonton FISE event

Organizers of this weekend’s FISE event in Hawrelak Park are itching to bring the event back to Edmonton next year.

The Festival International des Sports Extrêmes held it’s first Edmonton event in the park this past weekend and Eric Moulin, a spokesperson for the event said it could hardly have gone any better.

“The event went very well. Around the tour, it is probably one of the best collaborations we have had with a host city,” he said.

The event which began in France in the 1990’s features extreme sports events like BMX biking, skateboard and mountain biking. Moulin said high winds forced them to call of one of the mountain biking events on Sunday, but that’s part of organizing events like this.

“That happens with outdoor sports, so we have to stay open to that,” he said.

He said Hawrelak Park worked great for the event, with plenty of space and ease of access for anyone coming and going.

The city confirmed a deal for three years with the company to bring the event back in 2017 and 2018. The event was originally only in France, but the company has moved to take it to global over the last three years.

Moulin said any doubt about whether Edmonton is the right place is now in the past.