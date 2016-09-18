University of Alberta group puts positive spin on preventing sexual assault

There’s a photo booth, a spinning wheel and a quiz, but this carnival is less about giving away prizes and more about shifting the conversation on campus sexual assault.

A student group at the University of Alberta hosted a Consent Carnival Friday to raise awareness of a concept they say is often missing from discussions about conversations about sexual assault on campus.

Staged two weeks since former swimmer Brock Turner was released after serving just three months for sexually assaulting a woman at Stanford, event co-organizer Lindsey Johnson said people are still talking about the high profile case.

“For me, I feel personally affected by sexual assault because I have so many friends who have been assaulted which is so sad,” said Johnson, a fourth-year business student.

“I wanted to do something about it, and I wanted to get my hands involved in painting big posters, and creating games and doing something large and visible on campus,” she said. “This is it.”

But a formal lecture on the dangers of assault this is not.

“I think in theory that everyone thinks that they know what consent means because we have this culture that’s like, ‘no means no,’ ” said fellow organizer Caroline Barlow, a third year English student.

She said while the University of Alberta works hard to educate students about assault and about the risks that come with campus life, there’s room to show students what a positive sexual relationship looks like.

“What we’re really pushing for is ‘yes means yes.’ You never see movies where people are like, “can I kiss you? Can I x,y,z? I think that reinforces that awkwardness that we have about consent,” she said.

As students behind write thoughts about consent on post-its, she argues this is more than a quibble over words—that it’s a different approach to healthy relationships