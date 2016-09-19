Biking group releases new videos about bike lanes

Making people feel safe on their bikes doesn’t require magic, argues the first installment of a new video series from cycling advocacy group Paths for People.

Released Monday, the first video features a SUV-driving guy struggling (and failing) to entertain the neighbor kids with a magic trick.

The two bike-straddling kids are not impressed.

“Sorry man, but who believes in magic nowadays anyways? We only believe in testable science.”

So begins their pitch for more bike lanes—studies show that protected bike lanes reduce injury risk for people on bikes by up to 90 per cent, they say.

The videos are being released a month before bike infrastructure lands back on the agenda at City Hall.

Paths for People starting pushing for protected bike lanes last year, when they compiled online feedback into a potential ‘minimum grid’ of paths in the city.

Engineering-giant Stantec, who designed Calgary's cycle track—is currently working on a possible network of paths here.