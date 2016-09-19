City offers up "Edmonton Made" campaign

Coun. Michael Oshry launched the “Edmonton Made” campaign Monday, with placards and stickers offered to local businesses hoping to highlight their local products.

In addition to the stickers, the campaign, which also has the support of the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation, has a website where business people can find information about supports to help them grow.

Oshry said it’s something the city needs to do a lot more on.

“We have done, in my opinion, a really poor job of helping local entrepreneurs grow their business, whether it’s in good times or bad times.”

He also said the stickers are a small thing, costing WHO? just a few thousand dollars so far, but they help people connect with local businesses and shop local .

“This is a way to identify who they are and find ways to support them,” he said.

Garner Beggs, co-owner of Duchess Bake Shop, applauded the program.

He said when he shops for bakery supplies, like lemons, he can’t find a local product, but when he can he chooses it.

“When it comes down to something like choosing a cleaning company or paper supplies, to me it does make a huge difference if it is Edmonton made,” he said.

Beggs said his company and other local business reinvest in the community.